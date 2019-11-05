news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA - The ‘Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA)’ campaign has been ranked 11 out of the top 40 global PR campaigns at the recently held SABRE Awards in Washington, United States of America.



The campaign beat over 5,000 entries submitted globally to the prestigious SABRE Awards competition, which identifies and rewards the best communication and PR campaigns.

It was conceptualized by Ogilvy Ghana and executed in partnership with the Government and UNICEF.

Ms Akua Owusu-Nartey, the Regional Managing Director, Ogilvy Africa, said: “We are humbled yet proud. This award reflects our commitment to driving meaningful change through the work we do.”

“The UNICEF campaign gave us an opportunity to empower communities with knowledge and begin to shape a new narrative - we appreciate this client immensely”.

GACA is a social drive seeking to eradicate the acceptance of any social and cultural practice that exploits children or have negative consequences on them.

So far, five million people have been engaged through traditional and social media channels to address the issue in Ghana.

The campaign is supported by Global Affairs Canada, the Korea International Cooperation Agency, and the United States Agency for International Development.

Ogilvy Ghana, a subsidiary of WPP Scangroup, is one of the largest marketing communication networks in Ghana and has been helping to transform brands for over 10 years.

Bharat Thakrar, the Group CEO of WPP Scangroup, said: “We’re ecstatic to have been recognised at the Global SABRE Awards that shine a spotlight on the best communication campaigns globally.”

“This award is a reflection of our commitment to creativity and the effectiveness of innovative campaigns that meet the dynamic needs of our clients across Africa.”

“I congratulate the Ogilvy Ghana team for being able to achieve tangible impact for the client and community with this campaign.”

The winners of the Global SABRES awards are the elite of the elite, representing best practice in different categories ranging from social media, social responsibility, public affairs, and employee communications.

GNA