By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA — Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, General Overseer of the Power Embassy International, has called on Ghanaians to accept to work together to make the free Senior-High School (SHS) policy a success.

He said this was important because of the enormous benefits the country stood to gain through the development of her human capital.

Prophet Osei Kofi was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra on Monday.

He indicated that the implementation of the policy had opened the door of opportunity for many student from poor homes who otherwise could not have received a senior-high school education.

The General Overseer advised parents to take advantage of the intervention to put all their children in schools.

He said it was by giving their children education that they will be helping to make their lives meaningful.

Prophet Osei Kofi applauded the government for the bold decision taken to make the SHS free.

‘The free SHS has taken the burden on religious leaders because now some parents do not come to us for school fees anymore’, he added

Prophet Osei Kofi called on Ghanaians to cultivate the spirit of love, harmonious living, mutual tolerance and sustainable development as ‘we enter year 2020’.

He said it was only when Ghanaians longed and desired for peace that they would respect each other’s views and work together for the well-being of all the citizenry.

The General Overseer appealed to Ghanaians to eschew all forms of negative tendencies that may mar the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections.

He appealed to politicians to desist from politics of insults which he said could result in mayhem.

‘Elections are won based on hard work and issued-based campaigns’, the General Overseer concluded.

