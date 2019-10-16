news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Abesim (B/R), Oct. 16, GNA – Mr Kingsley Kusi Appiah, an aspiring assemblyman for Ankobea Electoral Area in the Sunyani Municipality, has appealed to the city authorities to fix the deplorable roads linking farming communities in the area.

He said because of the bad nature of roads connecting farming communities, farmers registered under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJs) have their produce stuck on farms due to non-availability of transport to marketing centres.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Appiah said the situation required urgent attention to motivate the farmers to sustain the PFJs and enhance economic activities.

He said other challenges in the area include poor sanitation,

Open defecation, and poor lighting systems, which needed to be addressed.

He said the poor sanitation and open defecation, compounded by the inadequate waste containers placed in the Municipality for refuse collection, leading to indiscriminate disposal of waste, could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases.

“Even areas where waste containers are placed, it takes many days before they are evacuated when they become full, a situation that served as fertile grounds for breeding of misquotes and rodents.”

Mr Appiah said the poor lighting systems was contributing to increase in burglary, attacks and petty theft in parts of the Municipality and appealed to the Police to intensify night patrols, particularly at new settlements, to help control the crime wave.

He said he would collaborate with the traditional authorities and facilitate formation of community watchdog committees to improve on the security situation in the area if voted as an assemblyman.

Mr Appiah observed that the Municipal Assembly alone could not shoulder the responsibility of development, and appealed to well-to-do citizens, home and abroad to support in the development of the local communities.

He indicated that the Government’s Free Senior High School programme, PFJs, and the One-District-One-Factory had huge potentials to spur rapid socio-economic growth and development and advised Ghanaians to embrace and support such policies.

GNA