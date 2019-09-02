news, story, article

By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, has urged stakeholders in the fight against cocoa sector child labour to extend their campaigns to other agricultural sectors for holistic achievement.

He said the current trend would only take children from cocoa farms into another agriculture sector and “if that happens it means we have failed.”

He, therefore, called on the private sector to partner national governments in tackling the problem.

The Minister, at a two-day Stakeholder Workshop in Accra, urged the partners to extend the experiences gathered in coverage areas to other areas to support national efforts.

It was organised by the Ministry to: “Define Collaboration and Partnership Against Child Labour and Forced Labour in the Cocoa Sector in Ghana.”

Mr Baffour Awuah said poverty was the root cause of child labour in most farming communities and urged industries and all in the value chain to pay good prices to farmers for their produce to enable them to hire labour instead of resorting to child labour.

He said Civil Society Organisations had isolated stories which were over highlighted at the neglect of national efforts and emphasised the need for such efforts to be national in nature.

“It is not only governments that have a responsibility, but industry and other partners also have responsibilities towards achieving the goal of eliminating child labour and if we are not able to achieve that, we all failed. It is about time we came out of the rhetoric into action,” Mr Awuah said.

The Sustainable Development Goals target 8(7) enjoins states to take immediate and effective measures to end all forms of child labour by 2025 on one hand, and the 70 per cent reduction in the worst forms of child labour agreement of the Harkin Engel Framework for Action, which ends in 2020.

Mr Baffour Awuah said the 2020 deadline for the Harkin Engel Framework for Action, undoubtedly, would lead to increased international attention on child labour in the cocoa sector.

“It is in view of this that the country developed and implemented National Partnership Agreement One (NPA1) and is currently implementing NPA2,” he added.

The Minister said if care was not taken, they would not achieve the target in 2020 and urged all NPA2 partners to accelerate their efforts and renew their commitments to achieving the target.

He said at the last stakeholders’ meeting it came to light that some partners did not sign the document let alone design mechanisms of rolling out the programme and called on them to double up their actions to enable them to meet the target.

He said the Workshop, therefore, sought to take stock of what had been implemented and achieved by different stakeholders so far, and what remained to be done since the adoption of NPA2.

“It will also examine specific roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders (governments, industry, civil society and international organisations) in their respective priority areas, and define effective collaboration and partnership to end child labour and forced child labour in the cocoa sector.”

He, therefore, commended the COCOBOD for its continuous campaign on child labour and urged it to do more, adding; “should we fail….the industry will be the hardest hit”.

Ms Cynthia Morrison, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said as part of governments’ efforts to retain children in school, the Ministry was introducing cocoa drink in schools in the cocoa farming areas.

She said the Ministry is also extending School Feeding programmes to such communities to motivate the children to go and stay and school and urged development partners and NGOs to support such communities.

Ms Anne-Claire Dufay, the UNICEF Representative in Ghana, said the Convention on the Right of the Child was 30 years old and it was heart-warming to be part of the first meeting in Ghana as the first country to sign onto.

She said a similar meeting would be held in La Cote d’Ivoire later in the year.

Ms Dufay said the meeting would look at how to adopt more systematic and holistic approaches to achieve child protection.

She pledged UNICEF’s preparedness to support the ministries of Employment and Labour Relations, Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Ghana Education Service to get results.

GNA