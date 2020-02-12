news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Vincentia Kumahor/Abigail Yaadago



Koforidua, Feb 12, GNA - Mrs Vivian Boateng, a lecturer at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, has advised parents and children alike not to look down on any profession.

She urged parents to help identify the God-given talents of their wards and nurture them into careers and professions and not force them to choose careers based on family choices.





Mrs Boateng gave the advice at a Career and Guidance Day organized by the Catholic Education Unit in Koforidua, in collaboration with Our Life Aid Foundation (OLAF) a non-governmental organization.

She said when talents were developed into professions, people work with passion and tend to love what they did, than being forced to choose a career citing her own example as a dancer.

The school children dressed in various professional outfits of their choice, were taken through talk shows by professionals on what to do to pursue the career of their choices and the need to study hard.





Mrs Frimpong, a fashion designer also entreated the parents not to discourage their children from pursuing their dreams and also advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and feel proud of whatever their professions may be.

Miss Joycelyn Asamoah, Founder of OLAF, said her outfit was focused on girls development in education and had been providing educational needs for various schools to complement teaching and learning.





She disclosed that as part of their water, sanitation and hygiene program, they had introduced students in some selected schools in the rural areas to how to make reusable pads for use during their menstrual period.

