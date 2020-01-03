news, story, article

Mampong (Ash), Jan. 03, GNA - Daasebere Osei Bonsu II, the Asante Mamponghene, has advised the newly-appointed Headmistress of Amaniampong Senior High School (SHS), to maintain the high standards of the school set by her predecessors.

He gave the advice during the last Akwasidae Kese celebration at Mampong, during which Mrs. Esther Osei Owusu, the new Headmistress was introduced to him as the Chief stakeholder and trustee of the school.

The new Headmistress replaces Madam Philomena Achiaa Brobbey, who proceeds on mandatory retirement after 40 years of meritorious service in the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Daasebre Osei Bonsu said her appointment coinciding with that of Justice Anim Yeboah as Chief Justice, is a clarion call on her to make intensified efforts to maintain the high standards of the school, which had produced the likes of the new Chief Justice.

“The news of the appointment of Justice Anim Yeboah, also the current Board Chair of the school, has brought great joy to Amaniampong SHS and the entire Mampong community”, he added.

The Mamponghene also advised the Headmistress, not to relent in consulting her immediate predecessor, Madam Brobbey, if she encountered any difficulty in the management of the school.

She should also work hand in hand with the school's alumni Association to ensure its rapid development.

He encouraged the Headmistress to work in harmony with the teaching and non-teaching staff to create the conducive atmosphere for smooth academic work.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu also praised the out-going Headmistress, Madam Brobbey for serving her country as a teacher for that number of years and wished her a fruitful retirement.

He advised her to take good care of her health.

In response, Mrs. Osei Owusu thanked the Mamponghene for his wise counsel and promised to maintain and uplift the school beyond its present status.

