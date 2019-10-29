news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Oct 29, GNA— Apostle Emmanuel Osei Donkor, the General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International has urged Christians to depend solely on God’s power in order to experience an upliftment into their next level in life.

He said human skills and intellectual abilities could fail, but total dependence on God could take them to greater heights.

The Apostle said this during his sermon on the opening of the annual Next Dimension Programme organised by Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries, Dansoman branch.

He spoke on the theme: “Power For The Next Dimension.”

Apostle Donkor quoted the scriptures saying “ascribe all power to God”, adding that God is not a theory, but then He is real and full of power.

He encouraged members not to be intimidated by their poor level of education or current unfavorable state in life.

Adding that, everyone was a candidate for God’s blessings.

Apostle Donkor said God has given Christians power to trample over every stumbling block but then, they have to put that power into action otherwise they could not experience positive changes in their lives.

He explained that persistence through prayer was key to activating God’s power for positive results.

The Apostle ended his sermon by leading the congregation in a time of prayer, prophecy and declarations.

GNA