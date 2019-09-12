news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Kormantse (C\R), Sept.12, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has described corruption as a "frightening cancerous national canker" and rallied the collective effort of all stakeholders to drastically curtail the menace.

The Commission noted that the act permeated every facet of the Ghanaian social fabric - from the traders on the walkways to religious and traditional organizations.

Mr Nicolas Ofori Boateng, the Regional Director of the Commission who made the call, stated it was a civic responsibility and obligation of every Ghanaian to ensure the total wipe-out of bribery and corruption.

He was speaking at a public sensitisation programme on “ending corruption” held at Kormantse in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

The exercise dubbed “Anti-corruption, Rule of Law, and Accountability Programme” (ARAP) is a Ghana-European Union (EU) partnership aimed at supporting the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

The engagement was also aimed at soliciting and collating views, ideas and concerns on corruption, as well as take their recommendations on how to reduce corruption to ensure equal access to resources and accountability in the use of public resources in the country.

The goal of the five year programme is to build the capacity of the NCCE, the Commission on Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the media to conduct campaigns for increased accountability and reduction in corruption.

According to the NCCE Director, corrupt activities stalls development and urged Ghanaians to renew their minds and change their attitudes and behaviours.

He pointed out that fighting corruption would be futile without a broad societal awareness to its dangers, costs and ramifications, as well as the unbridled commitment of every person to combat it.

In that respect, Mr Boateng stressed the need to retool and routinely build the capacity of institutions that investigate and prosecute corrupt practices to invigorate the true meaning to the national fight against the canker.

Mrs Lydia Antwi with the Commission for Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), urged individuals to feel free to confide in officials of the NCCE especially on issues relating to corruption and assured them of absolute protection.

She charged parents to train their wards to be good citizens so that generations to come would not have reasons to fight corruption and bribery.

Mr Patrick Kofi Wayo from the Mfantseman Municipal Office of the National Health Insurance scheme (NHIS) reiterated the commitment to adapt to technologically inclined method of operations that will dispel all acts of corruption in their operations.

In so doing, the Authority has come up with membership registration and payment system via phone, excellence in client services, and prompt electronic receipting and payment platforms to check corruption.

GNA