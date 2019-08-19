news, story, article

By Elizabeth Yaa Brobbey, GNA

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Very Reverend Peter S. Ansah, the Minister in charge of the Mount (Mt) Olivet Methodist Church, Dansoman, has called on Christians to ask the Holy Spirit for directions about men of God they intend to consult in times of need.

He said it was even better if they desisted from seeking for solution elsewhere whenever they encountered difficulties, adding that, it was necessary for them to take their problems to the Lord in personal prayer.

This, he said, would prevent them from going to fake prophets and other places such as native doctors for help that could negatively have an impact on them.

He gave the advice during a sermon at the 40th anniversary celebration of Church’s Boys and Girls Brigade in Accra, on Sunday.

Very Rev. Ansah said Christians needed to be prayerful and have faith in God whenever they faced challenges, as prayer was the solution to all problems.

He urged them to teach their children how to pray to enable them to become committed to the work of God.

“Prayer according to the Bible should be taught,” he said.

Christians, he said, also had a responsibility to pray for their neighbours, work institutions and the Government at all times, saying, it would help prevent danger and bad incidences.

He was optimistic that teaching the children to pray would draw them closer to God, adding that, it could prevent them from engaging in social vices and rather focus on something that would be more profitable to their lives.

He lauded the brigade officers for their outstanding performance and efforts during church services and other church activities and urged them to work harder.

Ms Ama Anowa Thompson, Captain of the 20th Accra Company of the Girl's Brigade said the Mt. Olivet Boys and Girls Brigade which started in 1978.

“Members of the brigade have achieved success professionally with some being Reverend Ministers, Doctors, service personnel, photographers, teachers, engineers, designers, bankers, entrepreneurs and artisans,” she said.

The brigade, she said, was currently facing challenges including the lack of musical instruments and called on the church for support, and thanked members of the church for their immense support since the establishment of the brigade.

GNA