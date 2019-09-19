news, story, article

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Wamfie,(Bono/R), Sept. 19, GNA - Inspector Edward Kumah, Wamfie Police Station Officer on Thursday encouraged Ghanaians to record a video or take a picture of any Police Officer taking bribe and send it as evidence to the nearest Police Station for action to be taken.



He explained that the Police Administration was ready to act on and take appropriate sanctions against such errant officers either by indicting or dismissing them.

Inspector Kumah was speaking at a durbar organised by the NCCE with support from the European Union (EU) in Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region.

It was on the theme; "Whistleblowing Mechanism and Anti-corruption, the role of a citizen, and attended by heads of departments, first and second cycle institutions, staff of the Dormaa East District Assembly, traditional rulers, market women and traders association and a cross section of the public.

Mr Emmanuel Nimoh, the Acting Director of National Commission for Civic Education, Dormaa East District, in his welcoming address stated that the durbar was organised to sensitise and educate the public on how they could help in the fight against corruption, promote good environmental practices for the development of the area.

He expressed appreciation to the EU for the support and appealed for more assistance to enable them to undertake outreach programmes in remote, rural and deprived communities with more of such campaigns.

Mr Solomon Segu Arthur, CHRAJ Investigator, Dormaa East District, said the state rewarded citizens who reported and exposed wrongdoing and corrupt officials in both the private and public sectors.

He therefore encouraged citizens not to be afraid but to come up with factual evidence of claims or allegations on individuals that engage in corrupt practices, as they enjoyed special immunity and protection from the state.

