By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 14, GNA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday, called on the media to be sensitive when repotting on issues relating to electoral violence, as Ghana prepares for Election 2020.

This, it is expected, will promote, deepen and consolidate national peace and social cohesion.

According to the UN Agency, Journalists and media practitioners in the country could “do good to the nation” if they used their pens and airwaves to highlight on conflict prevention.

Mrs Melody Azinim, Peace and Governance Analyst at the UNDP, who made the call, noted that, even though Ghana is recognised as a peaceful nation, issues on election violence could easily trigger and disturb the prevailing peace in the nation.

She was addressing the opening session of a knowledge management on conflict sensitive reporting and peace building workshop for media practitioners in Kumasi.

Mrs Azinim emphasised that peace and security remained critical components and a prerequisite tool that facilitated and accelerated national development.

Insecurity, she observed had no political colour, and advised the media to guard against articles and reports that had the potential to trigger violence.

It is being attended by Senior Journalists and Editors drawn from the various regions in the country, and organised by the UNDP and the Ghana Center for Democratic Governance (CDD-Ghana), and facilitated by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

It is in line with a consultative platform initiated by the CDD and the UNDP, aimed at promoting dialogue and building consensus on national policy response to systemic governance issues.

Mr Mawusi Dumenu, Research Analyst at the CDD-Ghana, explained the platform sought to build and strengthen partnerships with civil society organisations, media, government and the private sector. “This is geared towards developing pragmatic interventions to deal with critical issues to promote peace, stability and good governance in the country”, he emphasised.

Mr Kojo Impraim, a Research and Development Consultant indicated that the media played critical role in nation building and practitioners must be supported to upgrade their knowledge to impact on society.

In a welcoming address, Mr Kingsley E. Hope, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GJA said issues of armed robbery, kidnapping, and political party vigilantism threatened national security and stability, and called for concerted and decisive measures to deal with such national challenges.

