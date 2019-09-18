news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 18, GNA – The Power Distribution Service (PDS), is advising the public including those working with electricity power to be cautious and take responsibility for their own safety, especially during the current rainy days.



Mr Erasmus Kyere Baidoo, the Public Relations and Communication Manager in the Strategic Business Unit of PDS in Ashanti, who gave the advice, said people handling charged electric accoutrements and gadgets, should always wear sandals or protective clothing to avoid electrocution and attendant fatalities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi on Wednesday, he decried the generally care-free attitude of Ghanaians in handling electric gadgets plugged to live power sources, despite the risks, adding “electricity is a good master and a bad servant”.

His call comes on the back of a recent electrocution and death of two young men at Wenchi in the Asante-Akim North Municipality recently.

When contacted for details, Police Superintendent Andrews Anyani, the Municipal Police Commander told the GNA that the unfortunate incident occurred when the deceased, together with two other men were carrying a canopy from a funeral ground after a heavy down pour, to a dry area.

He said the pointed metal apex of the raised conical canopy, touched a charged cable hanging loose from a PDS distribution line in that community.

The four were electrocuted in the process, but the deceased who were said to be bare-footed when incident happened, were pronounced dead on arrival at the Juaso District Hospital, where they were quickly rushed for treatment, Superintendent Anyani said.

He gave the names and ages of the deceased as Samuel Wireko, 24 and Adu Siaw Solomon, 31.

The other two survivors, John Sarpong, 30 and Yaw Frimpong 35, were immediately taken to a clinic at Bompata, where they were treated and discharged, he said.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer and Communications Manager has sent a message of condolence to the bereaved families.

GNA