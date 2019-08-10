news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA



Akropong, Aug 10, GNA - Reverend Professor Emmanuel Adow-Obeng, President of the Presbyterian University College, Ghana (PUCG) has urged graduates to be interested in the developments of their alma mater.

He particularly encouraged the higher institutions of learning, since their success or otherwise of it affected the quality of their certificates

He said once graduates were using the certificates from their alma mater to advance their careers to gain employment, it behooved on them to show concern to the development of that school for credibility.

Speaking at the maiden congress of the PUCG alumni at Akropong, Rev Adow-obeng said it was needless for people to hold on to grievances that happened during their days in school to abandon their alma mater.

He said ‘for the fact that you carry the certificate of that institution to look for jobs and other career opportunities, you owe it as a duty to support that school and be interested in its development, if for nothing at all, for your own credibility ”.

The President noted that the current ranking of universities in Ghana placed the PUCG as the 11th and the third best private University in Ghana explaining that “therefore if you hold PUCG certificate it makes you proud wherever you are, in the same manner if PUCG collapses you would be very much affected’.

He disclosed that about 5,499 students graduated from the PUC so far and thanked the conveners of the congress for their foresight and enthusiasm and urged all graduates of the school to join the alumni and support their activities and programmes to promote the school.

The President advised the leadership of the alumni to guide the Student Representative Council (SRC) to set and pursue a realistic agenda that would propel their stay in the school to higher heights and serve as role models to the continuing students to attract them to the association.

Professor Eric Akonor Gyasi, a former council member of the school said PUC was under resourced and therefore was a good move on the part of the alumni to unite to chart a course that would support the school to maintain its standards academically.

He urged the alumni to champion the cause for private universities such as the PUC to get support from the state adding that the school was private, but was offering public function for which reason government must support them.

The PUC alumni President, Mrs Anita Amoako-Gyimah said the focus of the congress was to strengthen the alumni for a progressive PUC and called on all graduates who had the privilege to study at the PUC to come on board.

She was grateful to Prof Adow-Obeng, the President of the school and management and the year groups and hoped that the congress would come out with strong decisions that would direct the alumni to chart a path beneficial to both sides.

Later, an emblem and logo of the alumni association were unveiled to congress.

GNA