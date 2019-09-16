news, story, article

By Millicent Tamakloe, GNA



Koforidua, Sept 16, GNA - The National Service Secretariat (NSS) has urged all national service personnel in the public sector to take advantage of their postings to acquire the skills and knowledge of public service work.

“The one year service is an avenue for young graduates to get greater opportunities, which will empower and propel you for your future careers and these could only be achieved by learning from your superiors who had several working years”.

Speaking at a day’s orientation for about 1,500 service personnel in the New Juaben municipality, Mr Armstrong Essah, Director of Corporate Affairs at NSS, explained that lots of people completed their service and did not get jobs because they lacked exposure and skills on the job to become employable.

He noted that service persons failed to utilise the opportunity to learn from the civil and public servants during the period and urged them to be humble in order to get jobs in their respective stations or after service.

Mr Essah, reminded the personnel that the service was a transition from the student's life to the working life and that service persons should not forget they only had the knowledge and were yet to acquire skills, so they should take chances no matter what the situation may be.

Mr Benjamin Oduro, Regional Director of NSS, said personnel posted to the public sector should embrace the opportunity to contribute their quota to national development.

He stated that the deployment, although not compulsory, provided the platform for the youth to be able to learn all the twists and turns of the working class so as to make it easier to cope when they become permanent staffs.

The New Juaben South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Ike Appau Gyasi, advised the service persons to adopt positive attitude towards work to enhance their chances of gaining employment by respecting authority.

GNA