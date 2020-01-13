news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo, GNA



Accra, Jan 13, GNA - We need to be concerned citizens, who participate in nation building, Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah, Regional Overseer of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International (REPLIB), Accra West has advised.

He said God had equipped each citizen with the ability to solve problems and that He intentionally brought their attention to the lapses in society so that they could meet those needs.

“Anytime you hear of any bad report about your nation, know that the information came to you because God has deposited the ability in you to solve it,” he said.

Giving the advice during his sermon over the weekend, he cited the Bible character, Nehemiah as one who displayed selflessness and sought for the welfare of his home country even though he was enjoying comfort in a faraway land.

He quoted from the scriptures saying, “They said to me, ‘The remnant there in the province who survived the captivity are in great distress and reproach; the wall of Jerusalem is broken down and its [fortified] gates have been burned (destroyed) by fire.

‘Now it came about when I heard these words, I sat down and wept and mourned for days; and I was fasting and praying [constantly] before the God of heaven.’”

The Bishop said anytime citizens heard a negative report about their country, they were not to enter a depressive mode, but rather take a step to meet the need.

He added that as Christians, one major step to help in solving such problems was to call out to God in prayer for direction just as Nehemiah did.

The Regional Overseer urged them not to write themselves off due to their negative past, because God never used the past as the yardstick to determine whether they qualified to be used or not.

“If you allow negative comments to intimidate you, you can’t go far. It is by God’s grace that we are saved.”

GNA