By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Oct. 09, GNA - Government would not leave the Ashanti Region out in terms of development projects, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured.

"We are on course to giving the Region its fair share of development, especially improvement in the road network," he said.

The President said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace at the start of his official tour of the region.

He expressed gratitude to the people for their continued support for his administration.

"I thank the Manhyia Palace for the spiritual and physical support as we work to bring development to the people,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo is on a three-day working visit to the region to inspect development projects and interact with the people.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, in a brief message, welcomed the President to the Region and urged him to be focused on meeting the needs of the people.

