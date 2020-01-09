news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Accra, Jan. 9, GNA – The Youth Volunteers for the Environment (YVE Ghana) has called for a survey to be conducted on eucalyptus plantations in Ghana, which was introduced by African Plantations for Sustainable Development (APSD), a Norwegian company.

The APSD chose Atebubu Community in the Bono Ahafo Region to plant eucalyptus trees for the production of electricity.

The YVE Ghana made the call in a statement after it had paid a visit to the Atebubu Community.

It said in 2009, the APSD secured access to about 42,000 hectares of land in Brong Ahafo Region and “nine thousand hectares have already been planted.”

The release noted that about 22,000 hectares of eucalyptus plantations will be needed to guarantee an annual supply of 600,000 m3 of logs,” adding that “this amount of wood is needed to fire a 60 MW power plant that is planned to be operational in 2021”.

The release suggested that “It would be helpful if a local non-governmental organization (NGO) could conduct an on the ground survey that takes into account the views of all stakeholders, and particularly women as they are disproportionately impacted by such schemes”.

The project was being sponsored by Erling Loventzen, the founder of the Brazilian pulp and paper company, Aracruz Cellulose (which became Fibra and has since merged with Suzano, another big Brazilian pulp and paper company.)

GNA