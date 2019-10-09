news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA -Yingli Namene West Africa Limited, solar energy designing, developing and installation company, has submitted a proposal to government to construct a 50 megawatts rooftop solar energy for government buildings.

The proposal is in line with the Ministry of Energy’s plan to improve renewable energy penetration from less than five per cent to 10 per cent of install capacity by 2020.

Mr Firmin Nkaleum Ngassam, the Managing Director of Yingli Namene West Africa, in an interview with GNA on the sidelines of the fifth Ghana Renewable Energy Fair and National Energy Symposium, said the company had built a 400kilowatts rooftop installation plant for Kasapreko Company Limited in Tema.

The four-day event is on the theme: ʺOpportunities for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency in a Constrained Energy Sector.”

The Fair is a platform for the dissemination of information on renewable energy and energy efficiency and aimed to enhance consultation between academia, government representatives, decision makers, private sector operators, project financiers and consumers.

It is also to inform the broad populace about the latest renewable energy and energy efficiency policies, technology, innovation and future prospects in the industry.

"We have also made an installation of 40 kilowatts solar power systems in three branches of Stanbic Bank," he added.

He said as part of the Stanbic Project, they seek to extend it to other branches of the Bank.

The Managing Director said in the coming days, the company would commission another 401 kilowatts solar systems for the management of the Central University at their Miotso campus.

He said with the Central University Project, they were not totally off the grid but used solar in priorities.

“We are very particular with this project because it is in another area that is the educational sector. Therefore, we are very happy to be commissioning next week," he said.

He said the company seeks to improve the lives of human beings by delivering solar solutions that yielded sustainable electricity combined with compelling economics.

Mr Ngassam commended the government for creating the enabling environment through policy and regulation for businesses in the solar energy space to operate.

He said by putting in place the right policy and regulatory framework, Ghana was well positioned to attract more investments into the solar energy business and renewal energy in general.

"Yingli Namene Solar West Africa, is aiming at becoming the number one company in providing solar-powered solutions to businesses in the country," he added.

He said in their production, they take care of everything from operation to production, and the client only have to pay as they use, which was on monthly bases and this gave them some savings from day one.

He expressed the hope that with the announcement from the Senior Minister that government intended to provide solar energy for the Jubilee House, others would also join.

GNA