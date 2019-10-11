news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu- Astanga, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 11, GNA - Mr Aaron Aduna, the Upper East Regional Director of the Water Resources Commission, has called for a holistic coordination between providers of hydrological services and stakeholders in the management of Water Resources to help improve underground water sources.

He said the growing demand on water resources called for more considerations to mainstream the impact of human activities on groundwater resources in all interventions.

Mr Aduna who is also the Coordinator for the White Volta Basin said current and future water needs required accurate data on ground water, which in most cases were either old data or not available at all.

He noted that consultations with the water Resources Commission especially with regards to water extraction was important and stressed that though the Commission would not pursue water drillers to monitor their activities, the WRC could be valuable in providing advice on where to find water when drilling such boreholes.

Mr Aduna said this in response to growing water drilling services and creation of domestic borehole options, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He said though drillers were permitted to hold business entities, the need for information on what quantities to be extracted and whether the resource could be available or not, to the people was crucial and therefore there was the need for an integrated approach to manage groundwater resources.

He cited some of the regulations that govern water extraction and use of water such as the LI 1692 which documented procedures of rights for the acquisition of water resources for commercial and domestic purposes and LI 1827 that prescribes procedure and requirement for qualification and licensure for drilling in the Water Policy.

However the Basin Coordinator said increased paved areas for building and other human activities bore on the resource and as a result minimised quantities of groundwater recharge.

He said an integrated approach was needed with stakeholders such as the Forestry Commission, which played a key role in caring for the reserves and the Agricultural extension services for advising farmers to understand and care for the environment.

“Until we begin to look at things holistically, we will be losing our natural environment, meanwhile recharge areas are supposed to be protected areas in terms of vegetative cover, but the rate of destruction and using such areas for other human activities is hindering any positive results”.

He called on Municipal and District Assemblies to increase their support in providing alternative livelihoods support to communities to reduce the volume of charcoal burning and destruction of the environment.

GNA