news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – The Ecological Organic Agriculture Platform, Ghana (EOAP-G) in collaboration with the West Africa Organic Network and the African Organic Network will host the 5th West Africa Organic Conference and Exhibition in Accra.

The event, scheduled to take place from November 12- 15, at the University of Ghana, Legon, is to explore and showcase the potential of organic agriculture in the transformation of national and regional economies, ecologies and livelihoods through income growth, climate change adaptation, food sovereignty and trade.

Dr De-Fenzy Schandorf, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the Conference, speaking at a press briefing, said the conference seeks to create increased awareness on the value of organic agriculture and obtain support from policy makers and stakeholders.

“It seeks to bring together stakeholders operating with the organic agriculture value chain to share knowledge, experiences and ideas on how to grow the industry to benefit from its potentials,” he said.

He said that there would be knowledge facilitation, information, experiences and skills sharing among all stakeholders in the organic sector, especially between West African farmers and their national and sub-regional representations.

Dr Schandorf said Ghana has an Ecological Organic Agriculture Platform made up of organic agriculture practitioners that believes in the principles of health, environment and sustainability, fairness and care.

He said the conference is being organized in collaboration with the West African Organic Network (WAfrONet) and the African Organic Network, under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

“The conference is expected to be attended by more than 300 participants, made up of policy makers, organic farmers, producers, agro input entrepreneurs, organic food processors and traders of certified organic commodities, national, regional and international organic agriculture organisations and academia,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the event would broaden perspectives on healthy living and deepen experiences and knowledge in organic agriculture.

On the Organic Fun Day (OFD), as part of the conference activities, he said, it was a day dedicated to showcase organic foods as well as deepen public awareness about organic food products.

He called on local and international agriculture industry players and entrepreneurs to participate in the conference and also bring their products for exhibition.

GNA