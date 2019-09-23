news, story, article

Accra, Sept 23, GNA - Huawei, a technology development firm has announced the release of an upgraded version of the HUAWEI P30 lite to the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP edition.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said, the main target group of the device was the youth and that the new edition features an upgraded camera for better photography and more Random Access Memory.

It said the company had picked up on the trend of smartphone photography that had lead to the new edition of the HUAWEI P30 lite’s improved camera hardware.

“Now housing a 48MP Ultra-Wide Triple Camera setup, which includes a combination of the 48MP high resolution lens, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens and 2MP bokeh lens, users can simply point and click for stunning results,” it said.

“This is complemented by the on-board AI recognition for up to 22 scenarios and a Handheld Night Mode for perfect shots in low light. In addition to this, users can let their creativity flow with the Super Slow-mo feature that shoots videos at 480 frames per second”.

It said the device had a 24MP AI powered selfie camera, with AI Scene recognition for eight categories and had selfie Night Mode that uses four in one light fusion for stunning selfies in low light.

On the performance and hardware side, it said Huawei had taken the HUAWEI P30 lite one step higher by upgrading the RAM to 6GB paired with 128GB of storage, for a smoother and efficient performance.

“Huawei has taken into account the requirement of smartphones to last for extended periods, packing a big 3340 mAh battery with 18W Huawei Quick Charge for charging back up. Powering it all is the Kirin 710, Huawei’s 7nm OctaCore chipset with Android 9.0 ad EMUI 9.0.1,” it said.

The statement said the device had a 6.15-inch Dewdrop FHD+ panel with a resolution of 2312 x 1080, and provides a stunning display quality.

With it premium finish, it said the device’s 3D Curved Glass body and HiVision allows users to scan objects using the camera to get more information.

It said the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP edition was available at Huawei Experience Store and retail stores priced at GH¢ 1509.

GNA