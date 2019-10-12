news, story, article

Sunyani, Oct. 12, GNA - The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani and the University of Applied Forest Sciences (HFR) in Rottenburg, Germany, has held a review meeting on successful cooperation of various projects and research activities.



The cooperation has been in existence since 2014 and one of the projects, founded by the German Foundation of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Baden-Wuerttemberg-Stiftung, comes to an end after three successful years.

The project, titled: “Researching Together, Learning from Each Other: Exchange in Research and Teaching between UENR, Ghana and HFR, Baden-Württemberg, Germany” was launched in 2016.

This was contained in a post-meeting press release signed by Professor Dr. Steffen Abele, Professor of Rural Economics, HFR and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

During the three year period, six students from the UENR visited the HFR while eight students from the HFR also visited the UENR to conduct their Bachelor of Science (BSc)/Master of Science (MSc) research in the fields of Energy Management, Agriculture, Water/Environmental Management and Tourism, the release said.

In the same vein, lecturers from the UENR held lectures and presentations at the HFR and vice versa in the aforementioned fields, it added.

According to the release, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, members of the project - lecturers, students and project managers gathered at a closing workshop to review the project with respect to its achievements.

It said “the assessment was entirely positive”, particularly, the opportunity for the lecturers to teach in different environments was highlighted.

The release indicated the students emphasised the academic experiences they gained from their field research in Germany on innovative topics like Biogas Production, Organic Agriculture and Precision Farming.

It added that the students would aim at transferring their knowledge and experiences into further studies and research in Ghana and into professional activities.

The release stated, “the project also resulted in various other projects”, citing “in research of an UENR lecturer in Germany, as well as a research sabbatical of a German researcher from the HFR”.

“Although the project ends, the collaboration will continue and gain speed”, the release assured, adding, “further research stays and sabbaticals are envisaged, and a large project on renewable energy is about to start, with the UENR campus as the main research and development site for biogas energy”.

