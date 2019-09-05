news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 05, GNA – The Veterinary Services Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in partnership with the Ghana Poultry Project (GPP) has organised a three-day training for newly recruited veterinary doctors and nurses of MoFA.

The training, formed part of efforts by the VSD to improve the provision of animal health care services to enhance livestock and animal production and productivity in Ghana.

Perennial inadequate funding of the directorate had resulted in staff attrition over the years, thereby adversely affecting service delivery nationwide.

Over 90 per cent of technical staff at the directorate including; experienced doctors, nurses and other technicians would retire in the next five years, presenting a precarious situation for animal health delivery in the country.

It is for this reason that government recruited 43 veterinary doctors and 70 veterinary nurses between 2018 and 2019 to augment the staff strength of the directorate.

The training therefore sought to build the capacities of the new recruits to bridge the wide experience gap between them and the old hands for efficient delivery.

Among some of the topics participants were taken through were; treatment protocols, animal disease surveillance data collection and management, case definitions for early reporting format via disease reporting, reporting system and approach to the clinical patient.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funded the training through the GPP, which is a five year project that seeks to increase the competitiveness of domestic production and processing of poultry meat and eggs in Ghana.

The project, which is being implemented by ACDI/VOCA also promotes poultry sector policy and regulatory framework.

Dr. Adu Kumah, the Deputy Director of VSD said facilitators for the training were selected from diverse backgrounds including; practising professionals and academic consultants to ensure holistic training of the participants.

He said in order to bring the best out of the new recruits, they would be assigned to experienced staff to mentor them after the training.

Ms. Carriane de Boer, Chief of Party of GPP said the project was delighted to partner the VSD in carrying out its strategic plans because strengthening the directorate’s capacity would boost animal health and extension services to make the poultry and livestock sectors more vibrant.

