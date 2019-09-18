news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Yamfo (A/R), Sept. 18, GNA – Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North, has supplied 100,000 cashew seedlings to farmers within her Constituency.

More than 2,000 farmers, who registered under the Government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) in the Constituency, are expected to benefit from the seedlings.

They are spread across 100 communities around Yamfo, Tanoso, Susuanso, Bomaa, Techire and Afrisipakrom.

Mrs Prempeh, who is the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said at a ceremony at Yamfo that the PERD and Planting for Food and Jobs had come to stay and advised farmers who had not registered to do so to benefit to improve on their socio-economic livelihoods.

She advised agriculture extension officers to support the farmers to maintain their farms for improved production.

Mr Kofi Amponsah, the PERD Project Coordinator, thanked the MP and gave the assurance that the seedlings would be distributed to the famers as soon as possible.

Earlier, Mrs Prempeh had performed a ground breaking ceremony for construction work to begin on a market project at Yamfo to facilitate businesses activities.

Due to the lack of market, traders sell along the main principal streets of the town, creating inconvenience for other road users.

Mrs Prempeh advised the people to cooperate with the contractor and monitor the project to prevent shoddy works.

She emphasised her determination to improve on development infrastructure in the communities and entreated the people to vote and retain her in Election 2020.

Mentioning some of her achievements, Mrs Prempeh said she had constructed a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound, and maternity block ready for commissioning at the Gyaakye Community.

She said works on the 100-bed hostel facility at Tanoso Community Health Nursing Training College, which she was funding, is progressing steadily, while she had also sunk a mechanised borehole for the Yamfo College of Health.

The MP said she had also donated 100 bags of cement to the Yamfo College of Health, and provided Subonpang CHPS compound with hospital equipment worth GH¢30,000.00 and a motorbike.

She has also supplied Bomaa Hospital with equipment worth GH¢30,000.00, renovated Dwenase Maternity Block, registered many people under the National Health Insurance Scheme, and donated motorbike to Adagyamanu Health Centre.

Mrs Prempeh said she had presented some hospital equipment to the Yamfo and Susuaso Health Centres, supported Sukuumu Health Centre with cements, and renovated Subriso CHPS compound among other things.

