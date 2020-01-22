news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA



Bolgatanga, Jan.22, GNA - Mr Joseph Atura Amiyuure, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, has urged people of the municipality to take advantage of the one village, one dam (1V1D) projects to undertake dry season farming to improve their earnings.

Mr Amiyuure said government was keen on improving productivity and earnings of the people, hence the IVID interventions for small holder farmers to have water all year for farming and for livestock.

He said out of the 10 dams expected to be constructed in the municipality, six of them were awarded to various contractors.

The MCE made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga on Wednesday and said there were challenges with the siting of the dams in the Municipality, but they were solved.

He said the Akulpelligo Dam in the Tindongseo and Soe Agalga Doone communities were completed and ready for use, while the Sumbrungu and Anateem dams were near completion and the Yipaala and Zaare dams, which had their embankment broken were also being fixed.

The MCE who is also an agriculturist reiterated that agriculture was still an attractive venture and urged all communities that had access to the dams to make good use of the water to improve their lives.

“It is good that some farmers are diversifying and going into the production of crops with high economic value during the dry season, water melons, onion, tomatoes and sweet potatoes among others”.

He urged communities to use the dams to grow more food to ensure food security in all households.

GNA