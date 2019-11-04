news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Fumesua (Ash), Nov. 04, GNA – The Forestry Research Institute of the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR-FORIG is calling for a sustainable production and utilization of bioenergy, to help save the environment.

Dr James Korang, a Research Scientist at CSIR-FORIG who made the call, said it was the surest way to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change– adapt to the increasing threat of global warming.

He was delivering a presentation on the topic “Utilization of bioenergy (wood fuel) to save the environment” at a symposium organized by the Institute to present findings of four research works targeted at addressing current environmental degradation in Ghana.

Other research works that were presented at the event were; Understanding Galamsey Operations and Local Communities’ Willingness to Restore Degraded Sites, Phytoremediation Potential of Indigenous and Exotic Tree Species In Ghana and Efficient Utilization of Timber Resources in Ghana.

Dr Korang said the demand for wood fuels, such as charcoal and firewood would continue to increase, with over 60 per cent of Ghana’s rural population still depending on it.

To meet the growing demand for such a key energy source, he said, there was the need for sustainable production, adding that, CSIR-FORIG had been a leader in research for the sustainable production of wood fuel in Ghana.

He said the sustainable production of the primary energy source, required the understanding of those in that value chain of production – right from the raw materials which included land acquisition, species selection and plantation establishment.

“Aside wood fuel, forestry residue and other biomass are viable sources of energy for cooking. This biomass can be utilized as a whole or briquette for easy adaptation,” he observed.

He proposed a conference that would bring together all stakeholders in the wood fuel value chain including researchers, regulators, producers, investors, transporters and consumers to brainstorm on the way forward for this important energy source.

GNA