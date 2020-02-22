news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA - WearCheck, South African condition monitoring specialists, have upgraded their laboratory in Tarkwa into a state-of-the-art testing centre to now conduct transformer oil, coolant and fuel, and traditional used oil analysis.



Tarkwa’s new laboratory is fitted with various instruments to allow for extensive advanced testing.

A statement from the company said a second laboratory had also been opened in Kumasi to provide world class oil analysis and reliability solutions services to industries in the Ashanti Region.

It said the opening of the new offices was a direct result of increased demand for excellent condition monitoring services in Ghana.

This brings to 17 the number of laboratories operated by WearCheck, which was founded over 40 years ago in Durban, South Africa, and processes in excess of 800,000 used oil samples annually.

Since 2013, WearCheck Tarkwa has successfully serviced Ghanaian mining operations and other industries, conducting the scientific analysis of used oil and other condition monitoring techniques, all of which reduce maintenance costs and boost productivity by improving equipment reliability and availability.

The Managing Drector, Neil Robinson, expressed delight to be expanding business operations in Ghana.





“The industries in Ghana have welcomed WearCheck with open arms, for which we are very grateful.”

“The positive feedback from our Ghanaian customers has inspired our company to expand into the Ashanti area to meet the local needs….”

WearCheck is the only condition monitoring company in Africa with ISO 9001 quality certification and ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management programme, as well as ISO 17025 accreditation for its laboratory-centric quality management programme.

Backed by a team of highly-skilled scientists and technicians, the laboratory assists customers to select the best condition monitoring programme, which incorporates services such as the analysis of used oil and other fluids, thermography, vibration analysis, and technical compliance.

Mining, industrial, marine, earth moving, aviation, construction and power generation are some of the industries in which WearCheck’s customers operate.

Its laboratories are situated in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, DRC and Mozambique, with branches in several other African countries.

GNA