news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA,



Tumu (UW/R), March 9, GNA - Pure Power Solutions Limited, a solar energy installation company, has urged residents of the Sissala East Municipality to adapt solar energy as an efficient and alternative way to generate and use electricity in the area.

The company said this at a week-long workshop to train selected electricians derived from Ghana and Burkina Faso, on solar energy installation.

The workshop, organised by the Pure Power Solutions Ltd in partnership with SILAP an NGO in Tumu, sought to provide technical and skills development training on solar energy for installers as well as empowering them to become self-employed.

Mr Warner Frei, a trainer from Pure Power Solutions Ltd, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Tumu said, "There was a lot of sunlight, which residents could utilise as source of power but due to lack of education on relevance of the sunlight, aside giving vision during the day, it can help to produce power ...".

He said "the workshop was organised to provide technical training to young people as a source of employment and also reduce the usage of energy through hydro-power and see solar as an alternative".

He explained that, cost for the solar panel installation was affordable, saying "once a person pay for the installation cost and the equipment, there would not be any extra cost that would be borne by the owner unless maintenance which he says is not very expensive".

He indicated that "since the sunlight was from nature, there would not be any monthly bill hence making it cheaper for the consumer in the long run".

Mr Prince Opoku Agyemang, one of trainers, said the workshop was to help upgrade the skills of the installers, adding that, “after going through some installation centres it emerged that,those in charge in installing the equipment lacked some expertise in the job that caused stress and other challenges, hence the basis of organizing the workshop”.

He said solar energy was the most beneficial and cheap source of power and advised business owners, individuals and government officials to patronise solar energy.

GNA