By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday expressed joy over the introduction of modernism into the fishing industry and the fisher folk acceptance of scientific and sustainable methods of fishing.

He said he was happy that the new ways of doing things were being accepted by the fishers “who are now ready to take a leap into the scientific ways of fishing.”

Presenting the State-of-the-Nation Address in Parliament, President Akufo-Addo said for two consecutive years now, Ghana’s fisher folks had accepted the closed season and allowed fishes to spawn without disturbance in “our waters”.

He said the Government would also do its part to ensure sustainable fishing.

President Akufo-Addo said construction of the 10 much publicised landing beach sites in Senya Breku, Elimina, Moree, Mamford, Winneba, Gomoa Fetteh, Dixcove, Axim, Teshie and Keta, had also finally started.

Those of Axim, Dixcove, Senya Breku and Fetteh would be completed by the end of the year and the remainder early 2021.

The construction of the James Town Harbour would commence in March following the conclusion of technical work, the President said.

On Agriculture, the President said the Government was determined to making agriculture an attractive business to young, educated Ghanaians, “and this is why modernisation, mechanisation and the use of technology are all part of the scheme”.

He announced that digital and internet maps of soil fertility status in the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone were being made available to facilitate informed decision making on fertilizer formulation and application.

“If any more proof were needed that under this government agriculture is a high-tech undertaking, Mr Speaker an electronic platform has been established to capture and monitor the activities of participating farmers.”

As at December 2019, 500,000 farmers had been biometrically registered, the President said.

