Accra, Feb 10, GNA - Over 160 applicants have been selected to join this year’s Kosmos Innovation Center (KIC) AgriTech Challenge out of the total number of 675 applications across the country.



The selected applicants were chosen because of their commitment, drive and passion to become successful entrepreneurs, creating jobs and economic growth for the country.

This was contained in a statement signed by Madam Linda Segbefia, the Public Relations Manager, Kosmos Energy and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said the new cohort of AgriTechies would be trained and mentored to spot new business opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

Over ten months, the participants will learn key business skills, and build their understanding of how to use technology and innovation to solve some of the toughest challenges in Ghana’s largest industry.

During the ten-month AgriTech Challenge, AgriTechies will take part in a series of business pitch events, with the most promising teams awarded seed funding and incubation support to develop their idea into a real, sustainable business.

Last year Kosmos opened the KIC Incubator, a Centre of Excellence to provide ongoing mentoring and coaching to businesses beyond the length of the AgriTech Challenge programme.

Mr Joe Mensah, the Vice President, Ghana Business Unit, Kosmos Energy, said it was a great pleasure to continue supporting innovation and job creation in Ghana’s agriculture industry and looked forward to welcoming this year’s cohort of AgriTechies, in particular the increased number of young women, who made up almost 40 per cent.

The KIC is Kosmos Energy’s flagship social investment initiative, first launched in Ghana in 2016, and now running in four countries across Western Africa.

The AgriTech Challenge has found, trained, and supported over 500 young people in Ghana, and nurtured 14 of the most promising youth-led agribusiness start-ups, such as TROTRO Tractor, Kwidex, TechShelta and ProFish.

The KIC invests in young entrepreneurs and small businesses who have big ideas and want to see their country grow. The Centre provides expert training, mentorship and seed funding to support innovation in the country.

GNA