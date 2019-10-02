news, story, article

By Emmanuel Gamson, GNA

Tamale, Oct. 2, GNA - Olam Ghana Limited, a private firm, has presented 400 accasia and 400 mango seedlings to the Tamale College of Education (TCE) as part of efforts to address climate change problems in the Northern Region.

The presentation, which took place on the school's premises in Tamale, was in line with the commitment to encourage institutions to have safe and green environment.

Mr Amit Agrawal, the Country Head of Olam Ghana Limited, who made the presentation, said the gesture formed part of his outfit's corporate social responsibility.

He said "We operate all over the country and so we thought it wise to help address issues of climate change through tree planting".

He gave the assurance that they would support the development of communities through tree planting for a cleaner and safer environment.

Mr Imoro Nuhu Alhassan, the Vice Principal of the College, expressed gratitude to Olam Ghana Limited for the gesture, and appealed for more support to protect the environment.

Mr Abu Iddrisu, the Northern Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), lauded the firm's initiative and said the Agency was ready to offer technical support to corporate bodies to tackle issues of climate change in the country.

