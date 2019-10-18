news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Oct 18, GNA - There is the need to employ nuclear technology in ensuring dependable electricity supply and generation in the country.

This is because electricity is the key energy component that supports and sustains national growth, and nuclear technology is one proven means of ensuring dependable electricity supply.

Dr. Vincent Agbodemegbe, Senior Research Scientist, Nuclear Power Institute, said this at a public lecture, which was held in Accra on Thursday, as part of activities to mark the week celebration of the Research Scientists Association (RSA) of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC).

Speaking on the topic, “Sustainable Power Generation, the Nuclear Position,” he said countries that could provide cheap and reliable electricity power to their citizens, could grow their economies and also generate wealth.

Dr. Agbodemegbe said nuclear technology offered an overall solution, when it came to making the country’s economy more competitive, because major areas that influenced economic growth such as construction, and industrial production, heavily depended on electricity.

Dr. Agbodemegbe said with the nuclear option providing the needed energy for industrialisation and job creation, the way forward was for the Research Scientists’ Association to engage the public on the benefits of Ghana going nuclear.

Dr. Francis Hasford, Senior Research Scientist, GAEC, who spoke on the topic, “Ghana Beyond Aid : Nuclear Technology for Better Health” said, since 1964, Ghana had an agenda to apply nuclear technology to health care in treating cancer, tuberculosis, malnutrition and a number of others.

He said the technology was effective in detecting and curing cancer, which often affected the active working age bracket, made up of people aged between 30 and 60.

Dr. Hasford said one major contribution towards achieving the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda in the health sector with the support of nuclear technology, was for screening programs to be held often, to promote the detection of cancer in its early stages, whilst adequate education should also be carried out on the disease.

He said there should also be satisfactory numbers of medical imaging and radiotherapy centers, as well as trained professionals.

Dr. Hasford said there was also the need for the full coverage of cancer care in the National Health Insurance Scheme, and the full implementation of the National Cancer Control Program.

The RSA week celebration is under the theme, “Ghana Beyond Aid : The Role of Nuclear Technology.”

