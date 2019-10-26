news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - The Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) wishes to inform all esteemed stakeholders in the country's energy sector that nominations into the third edition draw ended on Friday October 25.



The 2019 Awards features 21 categories for the petroleum, power and renewable subsectors including the coveted Energy Personality of the Year, Chief Executive of the Year, Brand of the Year, Energy Institution of the Year, Energy Efficient Organization of the Year, Energy Efficient Product of the Year, Outstanding Staff of the Year, Rising Star awards, Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year, among others.

The Ghana Energy Awards is under the theme: "Energy, The Key to a Sustainable Economy for Industrialization".

This was in a statement signed by Mr Henry Teinor, the Director of the Awards and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Fully endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and the World Energy Council, Ghana, the GEA is an industry-owned initiative and recognises the innovation and excellence of players within Ghana's energy sector.

It is superintended by an awarding panel composed of experts in the country including Dr Jemima Nunoo, Director, Centre for Management Development, GIMPA; Dr Felix Asante, former Director of ISSER, University of Ghana; Dr Kwame Ampofo, former Chairman of the Energy Commission; Lawyer Kwame Jantuah, an Energy Consultant; and Dr Lawrence Tetteh, renowned Evangelist.

The Awards, since its inception in 2017, had continuously strived to maintain its integrity as a true reflection of the industry's annual performance and therefore called on all stakeholders in the sector to fully participate.

The Awards is organised by the Energy Media Group in partnership with CH Business Consulting Ghana.

The awards ceremony is slated for November 29 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

GNA