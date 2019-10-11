news, story, article

Accra, Oct 11, GNA - The Climate and Development Knowledge Network (CDKN) in collaboration with the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the Future Climate for Africa (FCFA) have equipped 19 selected African journalists with knowledge and skills on Climate Change in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The workshop was designed to build the capacity of the selected reporters with focus on the importance, the modalities and applicability of both reports on the fight against climate change.

It coincided with the 2019 African Climate Risks Conference (ACRC 19), which was held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Abba, Ethiopia from October 7-9 2019.

The participants were made up of; Della Russel Ocloo, Daily Graphic (Ghana), Mercy Malikwa, Nations Publications Ltd. (Malawi), George Achia Odihiambo, Science Magazine (Kenya), James Padili, PAMACC (Tanzania), David Njagi Freelancer (Kenya), Joseph Kobla Wemakor, Ghana News One (Ghana), Nina Mitch, Instant News (DRC), Jonas Nyabor, Citi FM (Ghana), Isaiah Esipisu, PAMACC (Kenya) and Kingsley Obeng-Kyere (GBC). The rest are Jamila Okertchiri, Daily Guide Network (Ghana), Aimable Twahirwa PANAPRESS (Rwanda), Esther Nakazzi, Freelancer (Uganda),

Tiblets Tesfay, Awashi 90.1 Radio (Ethiopia), Salim Mohammed (Tanzania), Sophie Mbugua, Freelancer (Kenya), Waburoko Benjamin Mbonga (Uganda) Protus Onyango Mabusi, Sally Nyakanyanga, Freelancer (Zimbabwe), Waburoko Benjamin, NECJOGHA (Uganda) and Protus Onyango Mabusi, PAMACC (Kenya).

The participants also shared in the discussions and participated in the three-day global conference which brought together researchers, scientists, policy makers, practitioners and development partners to converge at the UNECA building in Addis Ababa.

Addressing them at the opening of the media briefing, Mairi Dupar,Technical Advisor at CDKN maintained that the training was specifically targeted at Africa-based journalists and designed to enable the participants to obtain grounding on the IPCC's Special Report on Climate Change and Land as well Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere in the changing Climate.

She said it would enhance the capacity of the reporters and increase their knowledge on the issues of climate change to accurately and effectively shed light on them.

The IPCC Special Report on Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate assesses the existing science to date on how greenhouse gases are released and absorbed by land-based ecosystems, and the science on land use and sustainable land management in relation to climate change adaptation and mitigation, desertification, land degradation and food security.

Meanwhile it's Special Report on Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate highlights the urgency of prioritising timely, ambitious and coordinated action to address widespread and ensuring changes in the Ocean and Cryosphere.

The findings of both reports are of great importance to decision-makers across Africa and the world in the fight against climate change which has been identified as the biggest challenge of our time.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Joseph Wemakor, One of the participants expressed gratitude to the organisers, stating that it would broaden his knowledge the area to write and educate others on Climate Change.

“Climate Change is a real challenge we are all facing and as a Journalist, I think it is an opportunity for me impart what I learnt through write-ups for others.”

