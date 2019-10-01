news, story, article

Cape Coast, Oct.1, GNA - Adamah Veh Zerah (AVZ), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that works to offer sustainable development solutions to villages and communities has called on the government to provide subsidy scheme to support people who install solar panels in their homes.

This, it said would preserve resources and save the country a fortune.

Mr Adamah Veh Zerah, President of AVZ who made the call, said Ghana already had measures in place to promote the infrastructure necessary to reduce the burden of fossil fumes and gas, among other pollution but there must be a policy change to make it more robust.

He was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of an industrial visit by students of Bliss International School at Mpeasem, a suburb of Cape Coast to the Holistic Organic Garden of the AVZ Institute for Sustainable Development.

The visit was to expose the school children to the benefits and value of holistic organic agriculture, renewable resources and renewable energy.

Mr Zerah noted that there were enough available solar energy in Ghana due to its perfect geographical location, which people could take advantage of to install solar rooftop systems to generate their own energy for different purposes.

However, he said the problem had been the huge upfront installation cost of solar system and appealed to the government to provide subsidies as well as other incentives to encourage people to exploit renewable energy”.

“If the government will put in pace measures where citizens can begin to pay small for a solar system, then we will be able to preserve our resources. So you don’t have to pay for light, water and others, citizens will have more cedis in their pockets,” he added.

Mr Zerah further stressed the need to inculcate in the young ones the values of sustainable development, so that they could think sustainably when they take up leadership roles in future.

“Our aim is to teach adults and children sustainable development principles, hoping that they can become more knowledgeable on how to care for the planet and become more self-reliant,” he said.

He further encouraged Ghanaians to insist and demand the use of other renewable energy and resources to keep the country healthy while ensuring that nothing was wasted.

Citizen of Ghana, he admonished, should begin to incorporate these values in their lives and demand for renewable energy while insisting that the right thing was done by those in authority.

The AVZ hopes to build inter-governmental relationships for policy change, localise solutions against globalisation, restore the environment to protect its inhabitants and empower Africans through self-reliance.

