By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, March 10, GNA – A scientist has stressed the need to expand the frontiers of natural science education to equip African youth with the requisite knowledge and skills to deal with increasing environmental challenges facing the African continent.



Professor Mark Appiah, President of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) College of Science and Technology (CCST), said the myriad of environmental challenges such as climate change, depletion of natural resources, pollution of rivers and water bodies caused by illegal mining activities and others, were posing serious threat to human existence.

There was therefore the need to train people with appropriate research skills and expertise to come out with practical information and pragmatic mitigation measures that would help the people to adapt to these changing environmental conditions.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, on his new role as the President of CCST, Professor Appiah said the College, which was affiliated to the University of Cape Coast, had been established to provide leadership in natural resources education and research at the highest level, to equip students with practical skills to address challenges of industries, businesses and local communities.

He said the goals of addressing environmental issues and building a resilient climate for industries, businesses and communities to thrive, could be achieved through excellent teaching and learning as well as innovative research and public engagement.

The strength of CCST, he pointed out, was its staff, who had experience in developing applied technologies and students who had the imagination and an appetite for solving problems of society.

Professor Appiah said CCST had excellent IT, library and laboratory facilities in all its various campuses and field stations located strategically across the different ecological zones of Ghana, which facilitated innovative research, teaching and learning-by-doing.

He said the College offered programmes in Natural Sciences and Environmental Management at various Master’s degree levels including MSc/Mphil in Climate Change and Integrated Natural Resources Management.

Additionally, the College offered Master of Philosophies in Plant Breeding and Biotechnology, Food Science and Technology, Fisheries, Soil Health and Environmental Resources Management as well as Industrial Animal Nutrition and Feed Technology.

Professor Appiah, said in addition to these graduate programmes, the College offered short-term training in entrepreneurship to equip students with skills that would enhance their employment.

Professor Appiah, whose appointment to the new role took effect on March 2nd, 2020, was the Deputy Director of CSIR Forestry Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG), at Fumesua, near Kumasi.

As an Adjunct Professor in Tropical Forestry at the University of Eastern Finland, he has academic interests range across tropical forestry, silviculture, sustainable forest management, biodiversity conservation and social forestry, and had authored or co-authored over 40 plications in these areas.

He was instrumental in the creation of a partnership between the CSIR and the University of Eastern Finland (UEF) which led to the establishment in 2012, the Masters in Bioeconomy and Natural Resources Management Programme at CSIR-FORIG campus in Kumasi.

He said the College was well placed to train both local and international students to attain higher research skills and expertise to deal with current environmental challenges facing the African continent and Ghana in particular.

