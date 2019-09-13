news, story, article

Accra, Sept 13, GNA - Mr Hanan Abdul-Wahab, Chief Executive Officer of National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has warned Licensed Suppliers of food commodities to Senior High Schools under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme against breaching of terms of their licenses.



He said apart of queries, his outfit could revoke licenses of Suppliers if they were found to have compromised on quality and quantity in the supply of food to boarding schools.

Addressing journalists after a tour of some schools in the Techiman Municipality in the Bono East Region, Mr. Abdul-Wahab said steps were taken to ensure suppliers, school Cooks, and Storekeepers did not short-change students by providing them sub-standard and inadequate food in schools.

He said delays by some Suppliers coupled with other infractions such as the over-supply and under-supply would also not be countenanced by NAFCO.

“We have never taken these issues lightly and both my Board and Management have resolved to be harsher going forward”, he intimated.

He also admonished school authorities to remain steadfast and play their roles efficiently, especially when food was delivered to them.

“We are all doing these things to ensure the FSHS programme is not hampered in any way and our students are not compromised. When the student is hungry or not fed well, there will be several implications for their health, academic performance and even the security situation in a school”, Mr. Abdul-Wahab said.

He commended Heads of Second Cycle institutions for collaborating with government to ensure smooth implementation of the FSHS since 2017 and asked for their continuous support in the years ahead.

The two-day visit took the CEO to some educational institutions in the region, where he interacted with school officials and students about food supplies, quality and quantity monitoring.

At the Techiman Senior High School, Mr. Abdul-Wahab and his team were taken round the Kitchen, Stores and Dining Hall, where he joined students to take their breakfast.

Headmaster of the school, Gabriel Ofosu-Mensah indicated receiving full supplies of food meant for continuing students in forms two and three.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab suggested periodic fumigation of stores to prevent contamination and check expiry dates on food products before receiving them into their Stores.

The school runs the Double Track System and has a current student population of 2,400 and expecting 1,350 into Form one in the 2019/2020 Academic Year.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab also visited Our Lady of Mount Carmel Girls Senior High School, where he was told all supplies were received at the time of the visit.

The school has a student population of 530 continuing students and 250 more were expected to join in Form one.

Mr. Abdul-Wahab was accompanied by Corporate Affairs Manager, Emmanuel J.K Arthur; Senior Food Safety Officer, Rita Alele and NAFCO Regional Manager in-charge of Bono East, Ahafo and Bono Regions, Mr. C.Y Ocloo.

GNA