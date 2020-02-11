news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (UW/R), Feb 11, GNA - Mr Bashiru Nabong, the Sissala East Municipal Coordinator of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) has said that the secretariat has trained some NABCO personnel to provide digital address numbers to houses and other property in the area.

Providing digital address numbers to these property, he said, would not only help in the identification and easy accessing of their property but would also help to guide government data and planned future programmes.

This activity forms part of government's effort to generate a National Addressing System in the country as part of plans to enable easy accessibility and identification of places to help generate revenue and for other development purposes.

Mr Nabong who made this in an interview with the GNA in Tumu gave the assurance that the houses and property that would be digitized would be available and accessible online, noting that "the NABco secretariat tasked to undertake the exercise "would be done at no cost to all property owners".

He explained that the process would be undertaken in two folds; collecting of data and posting of the number plate on the property that would be done by June 2020.

Mr Nabong mentioned that, “The property would be embossed with the digital address code, property number and street name, when completed hopefully by the end of June”.

He stated that “very soon they would start going round the various houses to assign numbers to the property, which would make the exercise easy for the officers”.

He also noted that in places, where there were no street names, cluster features would be used and known places would be used in replacement using either landmarks or popular places.

He urged the residents of Tumu and its environs in the Sissala East District to avail themselves and cooperate with the NABCO trainees during the exercise.

