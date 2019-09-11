news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, Sept. 11, GNA - Ghana's Telecommunications Giant, MTN is empowering media practitioners across the country to own stakes in the digital revolution.

Ms Efua Falconer, Head of Corporate Communications of the Company, said the media remained the prime ambassador of the Company, thus the initiative to equip them to help share knowledge and updates of the world of technology with its customers.

“MTN is bringing stakeholders up to speed on what is happening in the techy world and the media is the mouthpiece of our business,” she told the opening of a day’s workshop for selected media practitioners in the Volta Region.

Ms Falconer said the MTN would forever partner the media and grow the relationship to build a more informed public.

Mr Maximus Ametorgoh Adjei, Business Development Manager of PopOut, who took participants through the training, said with 66 per cent of the world’s population being unique mobile users, digital media channels had become powerful portals with the widest reach.

He said there was constant change as people migrated from traditional to digital media, and that the latter was redefining policy and the licencing regime of the former.

The digital marketing strategist asked practitioners to patronise social media, saying it cost nothing to set up, and allowed for peer recommendation, and unlimited frequency of content.

He said social media had attracted all manner of advertisements, and that its analytic features would greatly benefit practitioners.

“Digital is the new driver of media. Monetization thrives on relevance, currency and frequency. Audience are the product, and content is the attention winner,” Mr Adjei said.

Participants were taught how to monetize digital channels and create compelling content.

