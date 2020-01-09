news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA

Lakpo (VR), Jan. 09, GNA – The Integrated Rice Farmers Association (IRFA) in Lakpo in the South Tongu District of Volta Region says more young people are venturing into local rice farming following "booming sales" during the Christmas season.

Various rice farmer associations in the District have started registering young people to undergo guidance and training for the next rice farming season, which starts in April 2020.

Mr. Bright Prince Amexoxo, the Chairman of IRFA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the Association had, already, registered five young persons with 20 more undergoing training to get registered into IRFA.

He said sales increased tremendously during the festive season - all the 38 members of IRFA sold virtually all rice harvested, but could not still meet market demand, adding: “So we are happy our young ones are showing interest now”.

He stated that members of the Association were working hard to raise their production levels and the quality of the local rice to meet market demand, stressing: “with the interest of the youth in rice farming, it would be difficult for local rice to run out of the market”.

Mr Amexoxo appealed to chiefs and land owners to make lands readily available to the youth eager to go into rice farming and also asked that the Government continued to make rice farming lucrative for the youth.

The farmers called for the government to support them with harvesting machines and irrigation equipment.

GNA