Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA



Bolgatanga, Oct. 19, GNA - Mr Francis Ennor, the Upper East Regional Director of Agriculture, has allayed the fears of people in the Region of perceived food crises following the heavy rains and floods in the area.

He said the Region would not experience any food shortage since most of the crops were already in their matured state and ready for harvest.

“Unlike the previous years’ heavy rains that came when the crops were very young, the recent downpour occurred when the crops were matured with some awaiting harvest,” he said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Mr Ennor said though his outfit was still collating field reports from the districts, there were no indicators of any alarming situation, adding: “We are safe and there is no cause for alarm.”

He noted that rice and other crops were almost ready for harvest and though the rains submerged some rice fields, the crop would return to its normal state after the rains subside.

Mr Ennor, who had made field trips to some of the districts, assured all that there would be no reason for price increase in the staple foods if harvesting delayed as last years’ maize and other food crops were still available in the markets.

He said the army worm, which had been a source of worry to farmers and stakeholders, did not cause any havoc this year and the crops had done well.

Touching on enhancing nutrition in diets, he said vegetables were good sources of nutrition, especially for women and children, and urged farmers to increase cultivation of green leafy vegetables to ensure healthy diets.

