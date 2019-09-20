news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/ Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Accra, Sept 20, GNA - Civic Response, a natural resources-focused non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Thursday commenced a three-day capacity building for Journalists on natural resources governance in Accra, and called on them to be more proactive in reporting to ensure sanity in the sector.



Mr Albert Katako, Head of Programmes, Civic Response, who made the call said there were a lot of illegalities currently going on in the natural resources sector, while mineral rights that ought to be ratified by Parliament were not being done.

He therefore, expressed the hope that the training would help expose many of the wrong doings in the sector to enable media personnel to report effectively.

Attended by 30 participants drawn from a number of media houses across the country, the training sought to improve on the capacity of Journalists to effectively report on natural resources governance and issues that will engender quality reportage to attract public interest in the sector's management, performance and impact.

The training, supported by Fern, an European Union organization that is dedicated to protecting forests and the rights of people who depended on them, was also to enhance Journalists capacities to write compelling and investigative stories about the sector to ensure good natural resources governance for national development.

The participants were taken through topics such as "introduction to the natural resource sector" "legal overview of the forestry sector in Ghana" "the definition of illegal logging" and the Forest Law Enforcement Governance and Trade (FLEGT), Voluntary Partnership Agreement (VPA) between Ghana and the European Union (EU).

Ms Ama Kudom Agyemang, the President of Media Platform on Environment and Climate Change, said it was critical that the media was educated on the Forest sector to help in its proper management and governance for sustainable usage because "we in Ghana still depend so much on the Forest for our survival".

She urged the media to pay particular attention to the natural resource sector to help educate and promote best practices for sanity to prevail within the sector.

GNA