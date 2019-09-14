news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA



Bawku (UE) Sept.14, GNA - Mr Philip Ayamba, the Programme officer of the Zuuri Organic Vegetables Farmers Association (ZOVFA), has urged Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Upper East Region to take responsibility for the protection of their environment.

He said the Assemblies had over the years done little to protect the environment and that poor attitude contributed to creating environmental degradation in the region.

Mr Ayamba was speaking at a one- day meeting with stakeholders on the phase two initiative of the Forest and Farm Facility District project, focused on protecting the environment in three ecological zones at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

He said the project was focused on strengthening Forest and Farm Producer Organisation (FFPOs), as primary agents of change for climate resilient landscape and improved livelihoods.

He said the Assemblies denied the environment of its livelihood by not enforcing the laid down environmental laws enacted to protect it.

He said many people did not show positive conduct in protecting the overall interests of the environment and that attitude needed to change, “we should bear in mind that when the last tree dies, the last man will also die”.

Mr Ayamba said as part of efforts at re-instating the environment in the Savannah zones, the ZOVFA planned to work as an Apex FFPO alongside five other FFPOs in the Upper East, Upper West and Savannah Regions, to be responsible for field facilitations and capacity building of the membership of those FFPOs, to protect the environment.

The Director called on policy makers to revisit the environmental protection concept so as to enforce its protection and safe bodies such as water, trees, atmosphere and the soil so as to enhance food production.

Mr Charles Akwotiga, the Bawku Municipal Director of Agriculture, said the Agriculture department was working closely with some stakeholders such as the traditional authority and the Assembly to provide the needed farming practices to farmers in order to promote quality yield this farming season.

Mr Emmanuel Omane, the Bawku District Forestry Manager, commended the Association for its hard work towards improving the environment and said his outfit would continue to educate farmers against Bush burning, felling of trees and illegal mining that destroyed the environment.

He said the Forestry Commission was embarking on afforestation programmes aimed at planting trees in areas that suffered environmental degradation.

Mr Omane mentioned political interference and other authorities in enforcing the law as major factors hindering the law enforcement agencies from arresting and prosecuting those caught felling trees such as the Rosewood and other valuable timber species.

