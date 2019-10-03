news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 3, GNA – Mantrac Ghana Limited has introduced its solar energy solutions onto the market in line with the Ministry of Energy’s plan to improve renewable energy penetration from less than five per cent to 10 per cent by 2020.

The solution is targeted at the domestic market, telecommunication companies, rural electrification, mining and oil marketing companies and other industrial establishments.

Mr Steven Scott, the Mantrac Group Managing Director, speaking at the Mantrac Solar Solution Seminar in Accra, said the company was at the forefront of the energy transition, integrating renewable power with smart energy storage.

The seminar is to display to stakeholders the company’s new product for new solutions using the latest solar and energy technologies.

He said it was also at the forefront of the energy transition using conventional diesel or gas fueled power generation to keep industries producing, communities developing, and people connected.

Mr Scott said the system was integrated with high performance and guaranteed auxiliary equipment including PV panels, energy storage batteries, inventors, advanced control system and remote monitoring and control tools.

“Our plan is to provide a 360 degrees solution for the Mantrac Energy System as we do for the mining and construction equipment,” he said, and that it has in place professional after sales support as part of its overall commitment to customers.

The Mantrac Energy System is a compact to highly efficient, low consumption, low maintenance, integrated and extendable generating energy station that provides direct and stable power supply customized for various applications.

Mr Francois Xavier, the Europe Africa Middle East and CIS Business Development Manager at Caterpillar, said it was important to invest in renewable energy going forward.

He said Caterpillar provides fully integrated hybrid microgrid solutions including generator set, photovoltaic system, energy storage and service.

GNA