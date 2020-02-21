news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams / Christabella Arko, GNA



Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - The maiden Well Engineering Forum in the sub-region to discuss areas of oil production operations, asset integrity management and flow assurance, is underway in Accra.

The forum, which brought together industry players in the Oil and Gas sector focuses on key areas such as; high pressure and high temperature drilling, drilling fluids, sand control, well stability, logging issues among others.

The forum, organised by the TMG Worldwide with partnership from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and other stakeholders in the sectors is on the theme; “Increasing Efficiency During the Well Engineering Cycle”.

Mr James Yamoah, the Acting Chief Operating Officer, GNPC said the theme was timely, because oil and gas was getting more complicated as lower oil prices was fast becoming the norm, thus, the need to call for increased efficiency in well engineering across the entire cycle.

He mentioned that, GNPC was dedicating an increasing amount of resources to the Voltaian Basin, which was key strategy in improving the sector for sustainable growth.

Mr Yamoah said, the Voltaian Basin was a new project of an onshore exploration initiative and a new frontier for the institution and the country at large as most of the operations were offshore.

“We are working to locate a prospect on the basin to enable us drill the first well in the basin as soon as possible. We have high hopes that we will be successful,” he stated.

The Acting Chief Operating Officer said, GNPC together with its partners made a lot of successes in the areas of drilling and completions and production operations.

“We currently have three producing Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSOs) and 67 active wells with average daily oil production of approximately 200,000 bbls which were drilled with an increasing degree of successes and safety,” he said.

He added that, conductor slumping, sand invasion, tubing leaks and kicks were major setbacks and challenges for the Corporation.

Mr Yamoah said for increased reserves, and production, more exploratory wells should be drilled, adding that, the necessary financing to drilling be raised.

“Once we have drillable prospects, we must raise the finances to drill and be guided by good geoscience that identifies good prospects,” he stated.

Mr Micheal Aryeetey, Project Manager for Voltaian Basin Project, GNPC said with the International Oil Companies, mainly focused on Offshore operations, they were working to lead the inland exploration efforts.

“The risk being taken by GNPC and the Government is expected to yield bigger rewards when the reconnaissance efforts proves successful,” he added.

He said GNPC was ensuring that community expectations were managed during the operation, stressing that engagements with local people and local authorities were cordial.

“We believe that a national focus on this basin will yield positive results in terms of new oil and gas discoveries and the replacement of national reserves,” he said.

Mr Ato Kwamena Aidoo, Managing Director, Soluserv Ghana Limited, said, the event was an opportunity for the young and existing engineers to learn from each other and provide mentorship for young professionals.

He urged the younger generation to develop the right interest and expertise, to learn from criticisms and not see them as scolding.

GNA