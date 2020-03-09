news, story, article

Accra March, 9 GNA - Madam Ruka Sanusi, Executive Director of Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) is urging the public to embrace green alternative technologies to keep emissions low in order to sustain and protect the environment.



She said the GCIC incubation programme had supported 84 proven climate-smart alternative local technologies in the area of energy efficiency, domestic waste management, water management and purification, solar energy and climate-smart agriculture.

Madam Sanusi, who was speaking at a public lecture organised by the GCIC in Accra said some of the businesses that had graduated from the GCIC incubation had developed a clean stove that could replace the use of charcoal and liquified petroleum gas.

The public lecture, which was on the topic, “There Is a Green Alternative” is a three-part lecture that seeks to highlight the green alternatives to ways of treating and managing waste, powering the nation, and food security.

She said the clean stove could be used to power mobile phones and the ash could be applied on farms to fertilize crops.

Madam Sanusi said although the country was doing well in its economic indicators, its carbon emissions were growing at a rate of about four per cent.

Dr Glenn Gyimah, the Head of Research and Quality Assurance, Jospong Group commenting on the topic referenced a recent study that said without urgent action, global waste would increase by 70 per cent on current levels by 2050.

He said, “Driven by rapid urbanisation and growing populations, global annual waste generation is expected to jump to 3.4 billion tonnes over the next 30 years, up from 2.01 billion tonnes in 2016, the report finds.

“And by 2050, waste generation in Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to more than triple from current levels, while South Asia will more than double its waste stream”.

Dr Gyimah reiterated the need for the country to shift from linear to a circular economy, where no waste would be useless, but a resource that would be recycled.

He said if a circular economy system was adopted, it would create jobs, provide industries with raw materials for production, generate taxes for the government, lead to air, water quality, reduce land pollution and greenhouse emissions.

Dr Gyimah noted that the current way of waste disposal at landfill sites, River and marine bodies as well as the burning was inappropriate and had an adverse effect on temperatures.

Mr Enoch Kofi Boadu, Chief executive of Das Company speaking on the theme said the company in its quest to provide an alternative solution to waste had developed a waste-to-wealth solution for treating biodegradable household waste and converting it into cooking gas.

“In a nation, where the waste of every kind is often disposed of improperly, DAS Biogas is designing an innovative mechanism to responsibly dispose of all household organic waste, from the kitchen to the restroom – and generate cooking gas in the process.

“The system also generates liquid fertilizer residue that can also be used on garden areas or even farmland. Household waste would ordinarily end up in landfills and sewage sites, emitting greenhouse gases and posing a significant health risk,” he said.

Mr Boadu and his team also developed a strategic plan to target households of two more family members and rural communities that can share the benefits of the biogas systems.

GNA