news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Feb. 19, GNA - Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, a Professor of Plant Virology at the Department of Crop Science, University of Cape Coast (UCC), has admonished Government to have a parallel policy that would support research into plant diseases.



This, he said was necessary to enhance agricultural productivity, income and food security and as well as ensure the sustainability of its Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

Delivering his inaugural lecture on the topic “Plant Viruses: Fight the enemy and save lives” at UCC on Tuesday, Prof Asare-Bediako whose research focused on plant virus diseases, noted that plant viruses continued to have significant impacts on food security and incomes of people of Sub-Saharan Africa.

He therefore called on Governments in Sub-Saharan Africa to concentrate efforts on fighting and eradicating plant viruses, which remained a major threat to achieving food security on the Continent.

He emphasised that effective management of plant viruses was key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of eradicating poverty and hunger by 2030, adding that food security was of fundamental importance for human existence.

In this regard, he encouraged Governments to provide sufficient support for research and development efforts in plant viruses to control the menace to meet the growing demand for food quality and quantity in order to save lives.

Prof Asare-Bediako cautioned that catastrophic plant viruses could exacerbate the current food supply deficit where millions of people especially in Sub-Saharan Africa were inadequately fed, leading to hunger and starvation.

“Africa’s population was projected to grow from one billion in 2010 to 2.1 billion in 2050. Population growth will greatly increase the amount of food needed to adequately feed the people on the continent,” he noted.

Prof Asare-Bediako further noted that as agriculture struggled to support the rapidly growing global population, plant diseases reduced the quality and production of food, thereby making it a threat to global food security.

Citing examples of how plant viruses destroyed cassava plantations in the Central and Eastern Africa in 1998, which forced farmers to abandon the crop, later causing famine and famine related deaths, he implored governments to ensure that the “enemy” was effectively managed.

Discussing some strategies for fighting plant viruses, Prof Asare-Bediako proposed the use of greenhouse especially for vegetable and fruit cultivation and advised against the abuse of pesticides in efforts to manage plant viruses and diseases.

Additionally, he encouraged effective collaboration between scientist at the institutional level and among institutions to develop plant resistant varieties for farmer cultivation and called for sufficient technical support to farmers on best available aggro-management practices.

As serious as the situation seemed to be, Prof Asare Bediako lamented that there were not enough human resource to effectively manage plant viruses coupled with lack of laboratories and financial resources to undertake research.

Prof Asare-Bediako has conducted extensive research on virus disease epidemics in key food security crops and vegetables and had been involved in breeding for high yielding cowpea varieties that were resistant to viruses, striga and drought.

GNA