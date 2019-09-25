news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA

Tamale, Sept 25, GNA - Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has presented some vehicles and farm implements valued at Gh¢ 363,210 to some Farmer-Based Cooperatives and Farmer-Based Organisations (FBCs/FBOs) in the North East, Savannah and Northern Regions, to enhance agricultural activities in these areas.

The items included motorbikes, tricycles and peanuts shellers among others.

This was to commemorate the International Day of Cooperatives, an annual celebration of the cooperative movement that takes place on the first Saturday of July of every year with the aim to increase awareness of cooperatives and their contributions to resolve problems addressed by the United Nations.

The event was held in Tamale on the theme: "Farmer Cooperatives, Re-positioning for Sustainable Decent Jobs Creation".

The equipment presented also formed part of the Capacity Development of the FBCs/FBOs in Northern the Ghana Project, a collaboration between the government of Ghana, represented by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and KOICA.

The project is designed to provide training and build the capacities of the FBCs/FBOs in planning business projects, mobilising collective resources and implementing income generation projects.

A networking and marketing workshop for the FBCs/FCOs was also organised to mark the day.

Mr Yukyum Kim, the Country Director of KOICA, who presented the farm implements to the groups said the commemoration of the Cooperatives day was very important, considering cooperatives contributions to national development.

He said the implements were procured in collaboration with KOICA's implementing partner, the Association of Church-Based Development Programmes (ACDEP) and formed part of competitive proposals made by some of the FBCs after participating in the training and capacity building component of the project.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the equipment efficiently to help improve on their livelihoods as well as the agricultural sector.

Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, the Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations commended KOICA for complementing the efforts of government by creating both direct and indirect jobs for citizens through the Capacity Development of FBCs/FBOs project.

He, however, appealed to KOICA to increase its partnership support across the country as well as ensure adequate resourcing of the Departments of Cooperatives (DOC) in the north to help its officials effectively, carry out their mandate in their areas.

He called on other agencies to help emulate KOICA's efforts by providing more resources to support rural farmers in the country.

Mr Charles Yaw Offei, Acting Registrar at the Cooperative Societies gave the assurance that measures would be put in place to help ensure the effective maintenance of the assets presented.

Mr Bangmarigu Amos, a beneficiary and a member of the Tinigkabayeli Group, a farmer-based group in the North East Region, who spoke on behalf of the FBCs/FBOs expressed gratitude to KOICA for the support and appealed to them to do more to support farmers in the areas.

