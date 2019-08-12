news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 12, GNA - Karpowership Ghana Company Limited had announced that its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan will be off the grid on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in preparation for relocation to the Western Region.



A statement signed by Ms Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communications Specialist Karpowership, said the Powership will depart from the Tema Fishing Harbor on Thursday August 15 and would berth at its new location within the Sekondi Naval Base on Friday August 16.

"In light of the relocation, the Powership would be off the national grid for a maximum period of 17 days to enable us carry out various pre commissioning works to successfully connect to the 330kV transmission lines in Sekondi," the statement said.

The relocation is in line with government strategic policy for the Powership to utilize Natural Gas from the Western Enclave. This will save the government millions of dollars annually.

Karpowership would keep all its stakeholders informed on further updates about the project, the statement added.

Karpowership is the owner, operator and builder of the only Powership™ (floating power plant) fleet in the world and plays an active role in medium to long-term investments; providing access to fast-track, affordable and reliable electricity.

Currently, Karpowership owns and operates 22 Powerships with an installed capacity exceeding 3,500 MW and another 5,000 MW under construction or in the pipeline. With more than 2,500 employees globally; Karpowership is operational in Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Gambia and the Caribbean.

GNA