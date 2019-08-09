news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 09, GNA - The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Assibey-Antwi, has appealed to the Israeli government to support Ghana with the requisite technical know-how for accelerated development and growth of the agricultural sector.

"Our economy is agrarian-based. It is, therefore, prudent that the nation strengthens her partnership with Israel to allow for technology transfer and value-addition to our raw materials," he remarked.

This, according to the Mayor, was a prerequisite for creating more job opportunities along the agricultural value-chain, thereby maximizing the sector's overall contribution to the Gross Domestic Product.

Mr. Assibey-Antwi, who was addressing a visiting Israeli delegation to Kumasi, the nation's second largest city, emphasized that the government's vision of "Ghana Beyond Aid" was within reach.

That is why a key sector such as agriculture should be given utmost attention and priority for wealth creation and self-dependency in terms of food production.

The Israeli delegation was led by Mr. Sar Ahnadiex, and the visit was to enhance bi-lateral ties between the two countries.

More importantly, it formed part of activities in line with the Ghana government's declaration of 2019 as the "Year of Return".

Mr Assibey-Antwi enumerated the various business opportunities that abound in the old city of Kumasi, urging Africans in the Diaspora to invest.

He hinted that the KMA had in recent times introduced a flagship programme dubbed 'Keep Kumasi Clean and Green', which aimed at enhancing the ecology and scenic beauty of the city.

Mr. Ahnadiex lauded Ghana for promoting peace and unity, and advised the leadership to strengthen the nation's security network in the wake of terrorism threats globally.

GNA